California Coastal Commission cancels April 2020 meeting

The California Coastal Commission canceled its April 2020 meeting due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Public counter hours at all Coastal Commission offices were also suspended, also because of Coronavirus.

Coastal Commission Chair Steve Padilla had tested positive for COVID-19, it was reported. Padilla, in an April 3 post on Twitter, said he was in recovery. He also serves on the Chula Vista City Council and was appointed to the Coastal Commission in 2017.

“I’m off the ventilator, out of the ICU and will be home soon,” Padilla said in his Tweet. “After an intense 3-week battle with coronavirus, the relief and gratitude I’m feeling right now are overwhelming.”

The Coastal Commission is still open for business despite the meeting cancelation and suspension of public counter hours. Members of the public are asked to direct all inquiries to the commission via email or regular mail. Contact information is available online at www.coastal.ca.gov/contact.

“In addition to the regular means required by the regulations or statute, please make sure that you also send a copy of all correspondence or other documents electronically, to the email for the relevant commission staff person,” Coastal Commission staff said on its website. “If you are not sure who the correct staff members is, please consult the District and Programs Contact List at www.coastal.ca.gov/contact.”

Coastal Commission staff did not yet announce whether a May meeting would be on the docket.