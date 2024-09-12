Capsized Vessel at Victoria Beach, Laguna Beach

LAGUNA BEACH— Crews responded to a capsized vessel at Victoria Beach on Sept. 1. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, 14 fuel cans containing a gasoline/oil mixture were recovered from the scene, with only one can missing a lid. A salvage crew is currently working to recover the vessel. No fuel sheen or impacts to wildlife have been observed.

California Spill Watch, an organization dedicated to responding to environmental incidents, is closely monitoring the situation to ensure no further environmental impact occurs. Their role in the marine industry includes overseeing response to spills and other hazardous incidents to protect California’s waterways and marine life.