Catalina Casino illuminated to honor lives lost in helicopter crash

AVALON—The Catalina Island Co. illuminated the Catalina Casino in Avalon with nine altering purple and gold lights, in honor of the nine people who died in the Jan. 26 helicopter crash in Calabasas. The helicopter’s pilot, Ara Zobayan, was connected to Catalina. Zobayan was the chief pilot for Island Express, which had offered helicopter service between metro Los Angeles and Catalina Island. Also lost in the crash were Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, a college baseball coach, a basketball coach and four others. Purple and Gold are the two primary colors for the Los Angeles Lakers.

