Catalina Connection

Calling All Conservation Champions! Help Keep Catalina Island Pristine

Catalina Island is gearing up for a community cleanup at 9 a.m. June 9. Organized by Bleu World, the Rotary Club of Avalon, and Care for Catalina, the event aims to tackle marine debris and keep the island’s beauty intact.

Volunteers will scour hills, streets and beaches, particular seeking plastics. Plastic pollution is a major threat to marine ecosystems, harming wildlife and sullying the island’s natural charm.

Participating in beach cleanups is crucial for the health of our oceans. By removing trash, we protect fish, birds and other animals from entanglement and ingestion of harmful debris. It also creates a more enjoyable experience for residents and tourists alike.

Mark your calendars and head to Wrigley Stage on Crescent Avenue to join this important initiative. For more information, please visit https://www.lovecatalina.com/event/catalina-island-clean-up/1854/.

Celebrate Pride on Catalina Island: Love, Acceptance and Island Fun!

Catalina Island is rolling out the rainbow carpet for its annual Catalina Pride Celebration on June 15. The festivities kick off at noon and continue until 10 p.m.

This inclusive event welcomes the LGBTQ+ community and allies from across Southern California to celebrate diversity and love. The heart of the celebration will be at Wrigley Stage in Avalon, where live entertainment is planned alongside a vibrant pride march.

PRIDE stands for Personal Respect, Individuality, Dignity and Equality. It’s a time to celebrate LGBTQ+ identities and advocate for acceptance and inclusion.

Following the main event, after parties will light up Avalon as the sun sets, creating a festive atmosphere for everyone.

Show your pride with official Catalina Pride merchandise available online at LoveCatalina.com/pride.

Deepen Your Connection with Catalina Island: Conservancy Naturalist 2 Training

Calling all nature enthusiasts! The Catalina Island Conservancy is offering its Naturalist 2 Training program on June 15. This immersive 7-hour program delves deeper into the island’s unique ecosystem, building upon the knowledge gained in Naturalist 1 Training.

Led by the conservancy’s education staff, participants will embark on a guided exploration of Catalina’s wildlands. The course utilizes a dedicated workbook to enhance learning while navigating the diverse landscapes.

The program runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., beginning and ending at the Conservancy’s Trailhead visitor center in Avalon, 708 Crescent Ave.

The course fee, up to $75, includes the workbook but does not cover transportation. Participants are responsible for booking their own travel via Catalina Express. Lunch is not included, so be sure to bring your own food or purchase it at the Restaurant at the Airport in the Sky.

Dress code emphasizes practicality: sturdy, closed-toe shoes, sun protection and a refillable water bottle are essential. Be prepared for a full day outdoors with walking and uneven terrain expected.

This program offers an unparalleled opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of Catalina Island’s natural wonders. For more information, please visit https://catalinaconservancy.org/event/naturalist-2-training-june-15/.

Raise a Glass on the Beach: Two Harbors Wine Festival Returns

Wine lovers rejoice! The 22nd annual Two Harbors Wine Fest is set to uncork on June 22 at the picturesque Two Harbors on Catalina Island. This beachfront extravaganza, hosted by Two Harbors Enterprises, promises an afternoon of exquisite wines, vibrant live music and delicious bites.

Tantalize your taste buds with tastings from a selection of the finest local and imported wines. Live music will set the mood for an afternoon of sipping and socializing. Complimentary appetizers will be served, with a silent auction adding a layer of excitement to the event.

Tickets are on sale. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this popular Two Harbors tradition. Must be 21 or older to attend. For more information, visit the Two Harbors Enterprises website at https://www.visitcatalinaisland.com/things-to-do/events/two-harbors-wine-festival/.