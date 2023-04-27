Catalina Connection— Upcoming Events

Cinco de Mayo on Catalina Island

CATALINA ISLAND— On May 5, the City of Avalon will present a free Cinco de Mayo Celebration for residents and visitors at the Wrigley Stage to celebrate the day with Ballet Folkloricio. The event will take place from 5-7 p.m. In addition. The Catalina Museum for Art & History with host First Fridays at the Museum: Cinco de Mayo Celebration. This free event will take place on May 5 from 6-9 p.m. The event features live music by local favorite Sin Frontera, a special dance performance by Ballet Folklorico Quetzal, an art project for the kids, and local food vendors selling a variety of Mexican favorites. Specialty cocktails, beer, wine, and more will also be available.

30th Annual Catalina Island Rugby Festival

CATALINA ISLAND— The 30th Annual Catalina Island Rugby Festival will take place on May 6. The tournament is a chance to make friends while raising money for the Cancer Support Community of Redondo Beach. The teams will compete on Joe Machado Field from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Players will be guaranteed three games with no worse (or better) than a 3rd place finish. There will be a sign-up board at The Cantina on Friday night for individuals looking for a team to play with. Each team has a $500 entry fee, and a portion is donated to charity, including the Wellness Community South Bay Cities. For more information, please visit CatalinaRugby.org.

2023 March Avalon Harbor Activity

March 2023 stats are as follows (please note ’22 & ’21 weather comparisons): 2023 2022 2021

People aboard boats 1484 Average Temp- High 59 65 62 Vessels Moored 371 Average Temp- Low 48 51 51 Vessels Anchored 51 Average Sea Temp 55 60 57 Moorings Sold/ Transferred 1/0 Rain (Inches) 5.81 1.27 1.95 Citations Issued/ Discharges 0/0 Rain Days 14 6 10 Total Cruise Ship Passengers/ Visits 31885/11 Weather Warnings 16 2 15