Catalina Island Boater Resources
Boater Services
Shoreboat Service
Avalon: VHF Ch. 9
$4 per person for in harbor, $5 per person from Hamilton and Descanso
Summer hours: 7 a.m.-12 a.m. Sunday through Thursday
7 a.m.-2 a.m. Friday and Saturday
Dinghy Docks
Available throughout Avalon Harbor, 14-foot dinghies and smaller
Marine Fuel Dock (gas, diesel, water)
Avalon hours: 310-510-0046
Two Harbors: 310-510-4234
Marine Mechanic
Avalon: VHF Ch. 16
Outside of Avalon: VHF Ch. 9
Propane
Avalon: Chet’s Hardware, 310-510-0990
Tank exchange available at Pebbly Beach Building Supply, 310-510-1221
Two Harbors:
Two Harbors General Store, 310-510-4217
Pump-A-Head Mobile Service
310-292-1226
VHF Ch. 68
Pumpout Station
Located near Casino Building; free of charge. There is a pump-out station located at the fuel dock in Two Harbors. Contact Harbor Patrol on VHF 9 for pump-out in Cat Harbor.
Two Harbors Outboard Shop
310-510-4212
VHF Ch. 9
Boating Assistance
Avalon Harbor Department
310-510-0535
VHF Ch. 12 and 16
24-hour service
Two Harbors Harbor Department
310-510-4253
VHF Ch. 9
Isthmus Baywatch
310-510-0341
VHF Ch. 9 or 16
L.A. County Lifeguard/Paramedic Rescue Boat
310-510-0856
VHF Ch. 16
Emergencies: Call 911
L.A. County Sheriff’s Department
Avalon: 310-510-0174
Two Harbors: 310-510-0872
U.S. Coast Guard
VHF Ch. 16
Vessel Assist/TowBoatU,S.
310-510-1675
VHF Ch. 16