Catalina Island Boater Resources

Boater Services

Shoreboat Service

Avalon: VHF Ch. 9

$4 per person for in harbor, $5 per person from Hamilton and Descanso

Summer hours: 7 a.m.-12 a.m. Sunday through Thursday

7 a.m.-2 a.m. Friday and Saturday

Dinghy Docks

Available throughout Avalon Harbor, 14-foot dinghies and smaller

Marine Fuel Dock (gas, diesel, water)

Avalon hours: 310-510-0046

Two Harbors: 310-510-4234

Marine Mechanic

Avalon: VHF Ch. 16

Outside of Avalon: VHF Ch. 9

Propane

Avalon: Chet’s Hardware, 310-510-0990

Tank exchange available at Pebbly Beach Building Supply, 310-510-1221

Two Harbors:

Two Harbors General Store, 310-510-4217

Pump-A-Head Mobile Service

310-292-1226

VHF Ch. 68

Pumpout Station

Located near Casino Building; free of charge. There is a pump-out station located at the fuel dock in Two Harbors. Contact Harbor Patrol on VHF 9 for pump-out in Cat Harbor.

Two Harbors Outboard Shop

310-510-4212

VHF Ch. 9

Boating Assistance

Avalon Harbor Department

310-510-0535

VHF Ch. 12 and 16

24-hour service

Two Harbors Harbor Department

310-510-4253

VHF Ch. 9

Isthmus Baywatch

310-510-0341

VHF Ch. 9 or 16

L.A. County Lifeguard/Paramedic Rescue Boat

310-510-0856

VHF Ch. 16

Emergencies: Call 911

L.A. County Sheriff’s Department

Avalon: 310-510-0174

Two Harbors: 310-510-0872

U.S. Coast Guard

VHF Ch. 16

Vessel Assist/TowBoatU,S.

310-510-1675

VHF Ch. 16