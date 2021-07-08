Catalina Island Calendar of Events

Kids Fishing Derby, Every Wednesday through Aug. 18

Kids ages 3 to 16 are invited to participate in a weekly fishing derby on Green Pleasure Pier from 7 to 9 a.m. The event is free and prizes are awarded for most, biggest and oddest fish. Bait and gear are available for purchase or rent at Joe’s Rent a Boat on the Green Pier.

Outdoor Movies

City of Avalon Movies on the Beach – Avalon will host movies on South Beach every other Wednesday from June 23 to Aug. 11. Films begin at 7 p.m., with snacks and refreshments available for purchase. Visitors are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets. Upcoming films include Sonic the Hedgehog on July 14, Little Giants on July

28, and Frozen II on Aug. 11. The full movie lineup can be found at recreation.cityofavalon.com/default.aspx.

Visitors can enjoy a movie under the stars every Sunday at Descanso Beach through Sept. 26. Dinner is available from 5 – 8 p.m. and the movie begins at sunset. First Friday Films at the Catalina Island Museum – The Catalina Island Museum hosts film screenings on the first Friday of every month. Show time is 8:15 p.m. The next film will be the Princess Bride on Aug. 6. Tickets are priced at $12 per person. Beer, wine, and snacks will be available for purchase. Purchase tickets and get information on the film lineup at catalinamuseum.org/calendar.

Summer Beach Bingo, Tuesdays and Thursdays through Sept. 2

Bring your beach chair and some friends to the South Beach Lifeguard stand every Tuesday and Thursday from 6-7 p.m. through Sept. 2 and Saturdays from 5-6 p.m. starting Aug. 7 and running through Sept. 25 for beach bingo. Bingo cards are $1 each and local prizes will be awarded to winners.

JULY

Catalina Story Project Double Feature: ROSIE and Lolo and The Barbershop, July 24

Join the Catalina Island Museum July 24 for an encore screening of the most recent two Catalina Story Project films, “Rosie” about Rosie Cadman and “Lolo and The Barbershop” about Lolo Saldana. Catalina Story Project films document life on Catalina Island through the eyes of its longtime residents. The double feature will begin at 8:15 p.m. in the museum’s outdoor Ackerman Family Amphitheater. Wine, beer, soda, water, and movie snacks will be available for purchase.

Concerts at Metropole Market Place, daily in July

Enjoy live music at the Metropole Market Place daily from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the month of July. Local bands like Catalina Eddy, Islenos, and Hot Off the Range bring the island vibes for visitors to enjoy while strolling along Market Place to shop, dine, and relax.

Catalina Concert Series – Laurel Canyon featuring Back to the Garden, July 31

Presented By The Xceptional Music Company, this free family friendly concert takes place on the Wrigley Stage from 7-9 p.m. on July 31 and features the music of Laurel Canyon featuring Back to the Garden.

AUGUST

Damage Inc with Noise Pollution and Seattle’s Best Live, Aug. 21

Southern California’s METALLICA tribute, Damage Inc; ACDC tribute, Noise Pollution; and Seattle’s Grunge tribute, Seattle’s Best, will perform live at the Catalina Island Casino from 12:30-5:30 p.m. This event is open to all ages. More information and the ticket link are available at lovecatalina.com

STRANGELOVE-The Depeche Mode Experience, Aug. 21

This event will take you back in time when 80s music was being played live in the Casino Ballroom. The event features a DJ playing 80s hits and an 80s costume contest. The event takes place 5:30-8:45 p.m. in the Casino Ballroom. More information and the ticket link available at lovecatalina.com.

SEPTEMBER

Catalina Wine Mixer, Sept. 10-11

The sixth annual Catalina Wine Mixer at Descanso Beach will once again bring a unique wine and entertainment event to Southern California Sept.10 and 11. Wine lovers will delight in unlimited tastings from local and imported brands, live music, an array of food offerings, and more. This beloved event also features an official screening of “Step Brothers” at the historic Avalon Theatre. Visitors are encouraged to reserve tickets early as the event sells out quickly. Tickets can be purchased online at visitcatalinaisland.com/catalina-wine-mixer/.

19th annual Microbrew Fest, Sept. 18

Sample a selection of microbrews while listening to live music on the beach in Two Harbors. Tickets go on sale Aug. 1. Visit www.visitcatalinaisland.com for tickets and more information. This event sells out, so advance purchase is recommended.

Buccaneer Days, Sept. 30-Oct. 2

Aargh, mateys! Come celebrate the 32nd annual Buccaneer’s Weekend. Don your best pirate attire and set sail for Two Harbors for a weekend of treasure hunts, costume contests, great food, live music, and fun. Visit www.buccdays.com for tickets and more.