Catalina Kids Fishing Derby Held Throughout Summer

CATALINA— The Avalon Kids Fishing Derby has kicked off again at the end of Green Pleasure Pier for the summer of 2022.

Kids can join a fishing guide for the derby; a weekly event held on Wednesdays between 7-9 a.m. at the end of the pier for ages 3-16.

The event started again on June 22 and will run every week through Aug. 24.

The derby got its start in 1944 and has become a popular event for kids on the island as they get to participate in the sport of fishing while competing for prizes for most fish caught, biggest fish, and oddest fish pulled up.

The event is being sponsored by Austin Henry and Dave Hart all summer. The pair will provide bait, poles, hooks, weights, and prizes, in addition to the prizes the city has gathered from local businesses.

The event encourages kids to participate in sportfishing, learn more about the activity, and participate in a long-standing Catalina Island tradition.

This is a free activity, but little anglers are asked to bring their own rod and reel or dropline.

There is a GoFundMe for the Catalina Island Fishing Derby sponsored by Henry to provide supplies for the event. Henry is also selling tee shirts to fundraise for the event in addition to the GoFundMe.

To donate to the GoFundMe, see https://bit.ly/3bIhjUY, for more information visit Avalon Audio/Video and Smart Home at https://www.avalonsmarthomes.com/.