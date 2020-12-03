Channel Islands Harbor hosts inaugural drive for food and toys

Ventura County will team up with Harbor & Beach Community Alliance for Holiday & Food Drive on Dec. 12.

OXNARD—Ventura County’s Harbor Department has teamed up with the Harbor & Beach Community Alliance (HBCA) to spread holiday cheer this season by hosting the first-ever Holiday Food & Toy Drive from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 12 at Fisherman’s Wharf.

The Holiday Food & Toy Drive will benefit Food Share of Ventura County and the Spark of Love Toy Drive, an annual effort coordinated by local fire departments; those departments provided toys to more than 6,000 children last year.

Donations will be accepted at a drop off location at Fisherman’s Wharf on Dec. 12, located on the southwest corner of Victoria Avenue and Channel Islands Boulevard in Oxnard. Masked and gloved volunteers will be there to safely accept the donations and provide them to Food Share and the Spark of Love Toy Drive. Those in the harbor area will be able to schedule a boat pick of their donations from their docks. No physical contact is required when dropping off your donations or gifts.

The goal is to raise a “boat load” of food and toys. In addition, money donations to Food Share will be matched up to $5,000 and donations can be made now via text WHARF to 41444 or go to this link to donate: app.mobilecause.com/form/gHVTMA?vid=e01hs or cash and checks may be written to “Food Share of Ventura County” and dropped off on Dec. 12.

Items Needed

The drive will include both food and toy donations to double the spirit of the holidays.

According to Food Share, the top five most needed food items are: canned tuna, chicken, and salmon; cereal (non-sugar types); beans (dry and canned); rice (in 1- to 2-pound bags or mixes); and, peanut butter, but all non-perishable food items are welcome.

If you want to donate toys, bring new, unwrapped toys and/or sports equipment, which will “spark” happiness during the holidays.

About the Holiday Food & Toy Drive

HBCA and the Harbor Department are welcoming the opportunity to work together to help those struggling this challenging holiday season. Partnering for the Holiday Food & Toy Drive will demonstrate that organizations which do not always see eye-to-eye on Harbor issues can work together for the benefit of the Oxnard community and County as a whole.

Harbor Department Director Mark Sandoval said he’s excited to co-host the event in partnership with HBCA.

“It’s our pleasure to co-host the Holiday Food & Toy Drive with a group of community members who have a passion for the Harbor and helping others,” Sandoval said. “We encourage all to join us at Fisherman’s Wharf in the spirit of giving, particularly during this holiday season.”

HBCA member Rene Aiu said the event is a perfect opportunity for the beach and harbor communities to step up and extend a hand to those in need this holiday season.

“Many families and children across Ventura County have been impacted by fires and the corona virus. We hope, those who are able, will generously share and donate to make this holiday a bit better for these families and children,” Aiu s