Channel Islands Harbor shuts down boat launch ramp

OXNARD—Ventura County is the latest public agency to ramp up its COVID-19 pandemic response. The county’s Harbor Department announced it is ordering the closures of Channel Island Harbor’s boat launch ramp, parks and beach parking lots.

The closures will remain in place until further notice, according to a statement released by Ventura County Harbor Director Mark Sandoval.

County officials said the closures were necessary to “minimize the public’s exposure to the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).”

“As more neighboring beaches and launch ramps are closing around us, we are seeing an increase in crowds here at Channel Islands Harbor and beaches,” Sandoval said in a released statement. “We are making this move for the safety of our community, employees and visitors.”

Closure signs are being posted and barricades erected, formally notifying the public which areas are off limits.

“While the launch ramp and beach parking lots will not be available, the beaches themselves and Harbor will not be closed,” county staff said in a released statement.

There are four parks at Channel Islands Harbor, all of which are closed to the public until further notice: Hobie Beach (designated launch for kayaks, standup paddleboards and other non-motorized craft); Hollywood Beach; Kiddie Beach Park; and, Silver Strand Beach.

The park closures went into effect on April 1, while the boat launch ramp and beach parking lots were shut down April 3.