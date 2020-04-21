Channel Islands Harbor to re-open boat launch ramp

Boaters will be able to access the ramp as of April 24, but new guidelines will be in place – and enforced.

OXNARD—Ventura County offered some good news for local boaters: the boat launch ramp at Channel Islands Harbor will be re-opened to the boating public as of April 24 – but the re-opening comes with a set of strict guidelines for boaters to follow.

Mark Sandoval, Ventura County Harbor Department’s director, announced the following guidelines for boat launch ramp use:

the ramp will open daily at 6 a.m.

the ramp will close daily at 6 p.m.

Harbor Patrol will cite any vehicles remaining in the parking lot after it closing time

cited vehicles will be prohibited from using the boat launch ramp for one month

only three launch lanes (out of six) will be open during operating hours

only two of the four washing stations will be open during operating hours

boaters are urged to engage in social distancing when parking their vehicle/trailer

use of each vehicle or vessel will be limited to members of the same household

the Harbor Department recommends everyone wear masks when outside their vehicle or vessel.

“This reopening is meant to enhance wellness by facilitating outdoor recreation while including social distancing requirements to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” Sandoval said in a released statement. “We appreciate the patience of our boating community and expect them to continue to practice safe social distancing.”

Ventura County’s Harbor Department ordered the closures of Channel Island Harbor’s boat launch ramp, parks and beach parking lots on April 3.