Channel Islands Harbor to re-open boat launch ramp
Boaters will be able to access the ramp as of April 24, but new guidelines will be in place – and enforced.
OXNARD—Ventura County offered some good news for local boaters: the boat launch ramp at Channel Islands Harbor will be re-opened to the boating public as of April 24 – but the re-opening comes with a set of strict guidelines for boaters to follow.
Mark Sandoval, Ventura County Harbor Department’s director, announced the following guidelines for boat launch ramp use:
- the ramp will open daily at 6 a.m.
- the ramp will close daily at 6 p.m.
- Harbor Patrol will cite any vehicles remaining in the parking lot after it closing time
- cited vehicles will be prohibited from using the boat launch ramp for one month
- only three launch lanes (out of six) will be open during operating hours
- only two of the four washing stations will be open during operating hours
- boaters are urged to engage in social distancing when parking their vehicle/trailer
- use of each vehicle or vessel will be limited to members of the same household
- the Harbor Department recommends everyone wear masks when outside their vehicle or vessel.
“This reopening is meant to enhance wellness by facilitating outdoor recreation while including social distancing requirements to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” Sandoval said in a released statement. “We appreciate the patience of our boating community and expect them to continue to practice safe social distancing.”
Ventura County’s Harbor Department ordered the closures of Channel Island Harbor’s boat launch ramp, parks and beach parking lots on April 3.
The ramp should have never been closed. Boating offers some of the best outdoor activity providing distance inherent to the activity. Shopping, going to the gas station and like activities are much more susceptible to range issues. The language used in this somewhat of a re-opening hits like it’s a privilege order, it’s not! It’s expected and again, should have never been shut down and apologies for shutting it down need to replace this absurd announcement that has legal consequences for us peasants if we don’t do as told. Here’s some advice, earn the ridicules salaries your being paid by developing opportunity as opposed to simply shutting things down so you don’t have to do nothing! This is beyond stupid.