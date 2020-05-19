Channel Islands Maritime Museum hosting virtual art auction

OXNARD—Channel Islands Maritime Museum will host an online Art Auction to support the museum. The auction opens at noon on May 22 and ends on June 6 at 9:30 p.m.

Some 25 pieces by established contemporary and emerging artists working with maritime themes will be featured, including internationally renowned names John Stobart, Sergio Aragonés, and Daven Anderson. Also showcased will be an assortment of models of historic ships.

Charity Auctions Today, a leading virtual auction platform, will carry the event; to sign up visit charityauctionstoday.com/auctions/CIMM-Art-Auction-11488.