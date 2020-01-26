Chet’s Hardware in Avalon to move to new location

AVALON— One of Catalina Island’s oldest businesses will be moving this spring, with Chet’s Hardware finding a new home on Catalina Avenue.

“We’re excited to be able to offer a new and updated space when we open in the new location in late spring,” Chet’s Hardware co-owner Mike Cassidy said in a released statement. “I think our customers will really enjoy the new building.”

The new location, which most recently housed Vons Express, offers the same square footage as the original store, which was opened in the Atwater Arcade in 1962. Edward and Patricia Cassidy purchased the business 15 years later and operated it until it was purchased by their son Mike, who has run it with his wife Cinde for the last nine years.

Cinde MacGugan-Cassidy said the new location will offer several opportunities that they did not have at the existing location, including a garden center. “We’re currently developing a nursery,” she said. “In addition to traditional garden plants and décor, we’ll be consulting with the Catalina Island Conservancy to offer an extensive selection of native plants.”

Both the new and existing Chet’s Hardware locations are owned by the Catalina Island Company. “The Island Company is proud that a long-standing, quality business is leasing this space, and offering a broader range of products to visitors and residents,” said Randy Herrel, president and chief executive officer, Catalina Island Company.

The new location is anticipated to open in June.

“Our plans are to close the old store one day and open the new store the next day,” Mike Cassidy said.