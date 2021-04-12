Christening the Flagship Oceanside Sportfishing Vessel

OCEANSIDE— Sportfishing has been a popular hobby and career for many throughout Southern California. Pictured here is the christening of Oceanside, a sportfishing vessel operated by McCullah Brothers out of Oceanside. McCullah Brothers first operated from Oceanside pier and relocated to the harbor shortly after its opening in 1963.

“No matter what kind of ocean fisherman a person may be, he should be able to find the brand of fishing that suits him at the Oceanside Municipal pier this season, as the McCullah Brothers, Ray, and Carl, take over operation of the Oceanside sport fishing facilities,” stated a March 10, 1950 article from the Blade Tribune. “The two veteran fishermen, who formerly operated at Newport Beach, will open their sport fishing season here April 1. The city has signed [a] contract with McCullah Brothers, after investigating sport fishing operators up and down the coast.”

Oceanside Historical Society Facebook photo