Chula Vista Bayfront Ribbon Cutting Celebration

CHULA VISTA一 The Port of San Diego, the City of Chula Vista, and Sun Communities Inc. held a ribbon cutting celebration for the Chula Vista Bayfront Sun Outdoors San Diego Bay and Sweetwater Bicycle Path and Promenade on May 4. This is the first of the projects for the 535-acre Chula Vista Bayfront Master Plan to break ground. The ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the Sun Outdoors San Diego Bay RV and attended by Port Commissioner Ann Moore, Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas, Chula Vista Councilman and California Coastal Commission Chair Steve Padilla, Chula Vista Councilwoman Jill Galvez, Sun Communities Inc. President and COO John McLaren, and Port Vice President of Marketing and Communications Michael Brown. The Sun Outdoors San Diego Bay offers a mix of premium RV sites, vacation cottage rentals, a variety of upscale resort amenities, pool, gym, cafe, and bar. The bay is also next to the newly opened Sweetwater Path, Sweetwater Marsh, and Living Coast Discovery Center.

