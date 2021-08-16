Community Letters

RE: “Commissioners Approve 8-Week Pause for In-Water Hull Cleaning in Shelter Island Yacht Basin” (June 25 – July 8)

I do not see how this pause can come to a scientific conclusion. The thicker algae barrier from not cleaning will insulate the copper leaching into the water. Then this more toxic algae buildup will be more aggressively cleaned and released into the water. It also rains about 3 inches from December to February which needs to be taken into account. It would be helpful to all if the Port would be transparent on the testing and reported to the Log.

Anonymous

RE: “Bellwether Announces Slip Fee Increases in Dana Point Harbor Starting in October” (July 9 – 22)

The recent article regarding the massive increase in slip rent proposed by Bellwether Financial contains a number of misleading statements by Mr. Ueberroth. For instance, while the Dana Point harbor has virtually no amenities for boaters, other than restrooms not upgraded since probably the ’70s (and no amenities to be added in the revitalization), the Newport Beach marinas on which Bellwether bases the proposed increase mostly have such amenities, like the pool, lounge, and restaurant in Newport Dunes Marina, which is also a Ueberroth marina. To suggest any boater is “excited” about the so-called revitalization is laughable. The only things boaters are getting is a replacement of some docks that have been crumbling for years, and, of course, a whopping, unreasonable slip increase.

Dennis

Comments are edited for clarity