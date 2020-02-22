Concessions hut approved for Loews Coronado Bay Resort

The California Coastal Commission, on Feb. 14, approved an after-the-fact amendment for Loews Coronado Bay Resort to operate a concession hut near the lifeguard tower at Silver Strand Beach’s Public Parking Lot 2. Commissioners approved the amendment on February 14, as part of their February meetings in Long Beach.

Loews Coronado Bay Resort and the state beach originally placed the hut at Silver Strand Beach without a Coastal Development Permit during the summer of 2016.

An application for permit was filed in 2017, but the parties installed the hut that year before the Coastal Commission issued an approval. The Coastal Development Permit was eventually approved in July 2017. Coastal Commissioners allowed the hut to continue operating through September 2019.

Loews and California State Parks, the latter of which manages Silver Strand Beach, approached the Coastal Commission to allow the hut to continue its seasonal operations for the next few years.

The concession stand will operate from March through September, annually, and would occupy a space where there are no parking stalls.

“The 49 sq. ft. concession hut provides beach chairs, umbrellas, towels, boogie boards, and limited food and beverage service to hotel guests and members of the public. During non-operating months, the hut is relocated to State Park’s off-site maintenance yard and all amenities must be removed from the state beach,” Coastal Commission staff stated in a report to commissioners.

The lease will run through Sept. 30, 2023.