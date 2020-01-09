Congrats to the winners of the 2019 boat parades
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA—Another holiday season has come and gone, ending another spectacular year of boat parades in Southern California.
Hundreds of boats participated up and down the coast making the season a little brighter. Hundreds, thousands and even more in some cases turned out to watch from Santa Barbara to San Diego. Winners were acknowledged in each parade in categories from best theme to best overall. A big congratulation to those winners from the 2019 parades! Here’s a look at some of those champions.
ORANGE COUNTY
57th annual Huntington Harbour Boat Parade
Sweepstakes: Adam Carleton
Best Tribute to Theme: Larry Gottlieb and Sheri Schuster
Best Display of Originality: William Larkin
Most Beautiful: Russ Turk
Judges Special Trophy: Robert Webster
Best Tribute to the Holiday Season: Mark Daughterty
Most Religious: Stewart Bush
Best Animation: Seagate Yacht Club
Most Traditional: Robert Nelson
Most Effective Use of Lights: Seven Gables Real Estate
Design Excellence: Ron and Joanne Foland
Most Whimsical: Steve Shimahara
Most Contemporary: Brent Friedland and Linda Webster
Best Commercial Entry: AES
Best First Time Entry: Blaine and Gina Stolpestad
Best Yacht Club: HHYC, Dean Oliver
Award of Excellence: Chris Hand and Jennifer Sims
Award of Excellence: Marina High Viking Boat
111th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade
Sweepstakes the Bill Lusk Award: El Navegante (#35), SASCO Jimmie Roblero
Sweepstakes Non Commercial: Paradise Found (#21), Greg and Nor Killingsworth
Best Powerboat: My Way (#29), Les and Marilyn Davidson
Best Sailboat: Traveler (#26), Michael Lawler
Best Boat Under 30’: Two Are Better Than One (#63), Kyle Miller
Best Music: Light the World (#74), The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
Best Lights First Place: Titus (#58), Jack Suddarth
Second Place: Alure (#66), Lance Charlesworth
Third Place: Valor (#30), American Legion Yacht Club
Humor and Originality First Place: The Rose Maria (#3), Ron and Rose Cram
Second Place: Seaswirl 2600 (#39), Steve Shimahara
Third Place: Sea Schooner (#79), Travis Petty
Animation and Special Effects First Place: The Last Hurrah (#53), Rob Meadows and
Cathleen Vick
Second Place: Seas the Day (#34), Michael Lohman
Third Place: Relentless II (#8), Jerome Shilo
Best First-Time Entry: Zodie (#4), Daniel Mehaignerie
Best Yacht Club Entry: Fantail (#67), Paul Fruchbom
Yacht Club with Most Entries: Balboa Yacht Club
LOS ANGELES COUNTY
28th annual King Harbor Holiday Boat Parade
Sweepstakes: Terapin
Execution of Theme: Callais
Best Power Shorter than 32’: Johny Ringo
Best Power Longer than 31’: Danny Boy 2
Best Sail Shorter than 32’: Summer Wind
Best Sail Longer than 31’: Mottley Crew
Best Lighting: Saylor J
Best Sound/Music: Tonka
Best Costumes/Animation: Plain Jane
Marina Del Rey Holiday Boat Parade
Best Overall: Pau Hana (Pacific Mariners Yacht Club)
Best Power: Love the Journey
Best Sail: Ellis Island II
Best Yacht Club: El Patron (Marina Yacht Club)
Best Individual: Weekend Hooker
Best Organization: Harmony (Women’s Sailing Association of Santa Monica Bay)
Best Charter: Tiki Too
Best Theme First Place: Morning Dew
Second Place: Jambo
Best Music First Place: Reyna Del Mar
Second Place: Boundless
Best Spirit First Place: Seahorse
Second Place: Katrina
Best Band First Place: Phish Tales
Second Place: Lolita
Best Lights First Place: Francesca
Second Place: Eliza
Best Animation First Place: Trinity
Second Place: PRIMAL
VENTURA COUNTY
54th annual Channel Islands Harbor Parade of Lights
Sweepstakes: Our Blue Heaven, Channel Islands Yacht Club
Yacht Club Over 30’ First Place: Channel Islands Yacht Club
Second Place: Pacific Corinthian Yacht Club
Third Place: Anacapa Yacht Club
Yacht Club 30’ and Under First Place: Anacapa Yacht Club
Electric Boat First Place: Lady of Monaco, Cliff Walters
Second Place: O Watt A Feeling, Craig Rond
Third Place: At Last, Karen and Marvin Hatch
Commercial/Non-Profit/Government First Place: Central Coast Electric Boats
Individual Over 30’ First Place: Offshore Driller, William Clark
Second Place: Bonaroo, Daniel McCarty
Third Place: Bossealady, Tim Greiner
Individual 30’ and Under First Place: Esta Sea, Darryl Anderle
Second Place: Papa, Marko and Elsa Bratina
Third Place: Seadoo Fishing, Tommy Bolger
Best Dressed Crew: Anacapa Yacht Club
Most Humorous Display: Schiada, Rick Dunlap
43rd annual Ventura Harbor Parade of Lights
First Place Human Powered: Hokuloa, Hokuloas Outrigger Canoe Club
First Place Dingy/Duffy: Dinghy, Chris and Lucia Rouse
First Place Non-Profit: KISS, Jan and Debbie Lawson
Second Place: Island Explorer, Simi Sunrise Rotary Club
First Place Power 25’ and Under: Sojourn, Debra and Jay Dupuy
Second Place: Bait & Wait, Rich Rosin
First Place Commercial: Pacifica, Andrew Viola
Second Place: Dreamer, Captain Cooper
First Place Power 26’ and Over: Kokoro, Sheri Garwood
Second Place: Dream Come True, Liberty Partridge
First Place Sail 29’ and Under: Yolo, Shahika Aytay
Second Place: Austin, Blue Ken Austin
First Place Sail 30’ and Over: Lucky Spin, Martin Tyron and Dr. Katherine MCneil
Second Place: Tie between Forget Me Knots, Angus Hall and Heavenly, Jay Shapiro
People’s Choice Winner: Stellar, Steven Linn
Showstopper (Power under 25’): Leo Robbins, Miguel Valdez
Showstopper (Sail under 29’): I Am Air, Darren Gray
Sweepstakes (Sail over 30’): Stellar, Steve Linn
Sweepstakes (Power over 26’): Girly Girl, Ray Reiman
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
33rd annual Santa Barbara Parade of Lights
Grand Prize Winner: Friedman, Perseverance; theme: cosmic Christmas
Commercial fishing: Friedman, Perseverance; theme: cosmic Christmas
Commercial other: Pitterle, Channelkeeper; theme: Unidentified Flying Objects
Human Powered: Longaberger, Santa; theme: Star Wars Working Holiday
Power: Laferriere, Coconut; theme: Constellation Cetus the Whale
Sail: Pawlitski, Sugar; theme: Out of this World