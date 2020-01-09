Congrats to the winners of the 2019 boat parades

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA—Another holiday season has come and gone, ending another spectacular year of boat parades in Southern California.

Hundreds of boats participated up and down the coast making the season a little brighter. Hundreds, thousands and even more in some cases turned out to watch from Santa Barbara to San Diego. Winners were acknowledged in each parade in categories from best theme to best overall. A big congratulation to those winners from the 2019 parades! Here’s a look at some of those champions.

ORANGE COUNTY

57th annual Huntington Harbour Boat Parade

Sweepstakes: Adam Carleton

Best Tribute to Theme: Larry Gottlieb and Sheri Schuster

Best Display of Originality: William Larkin

Most Beautiful: Russ Turk

Judges Special Trophy: Robert Webster

Best Tribute to the Holiday Season: Mark Daughterty

Most Religious: Stewart Bush

Best Animation: Seagate Yacht Club

Most Traditional: Robert Nelson

Most Effective Use of Lights: Seven Gables Real Estate

Design Excellence: Ron and Joanne Foland

Most Whimsical: Steve Shimahara

Most Contemporary: Brent Friedland and Linda Webster

Best Commercial Entry: AES

Best First Time Entry: Blaine and Gina Stolpestad

Best Yacht Club: HHYC, Dean Oliver

Award of Excellence: Chris Hand and Jennifer Sims

Award of Excellence: Marina High Viking Boat

111th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade

Sweepstakes the Bill Lusk Award: El Navegante (#35), SASCO Jimmie Roblero

Sweepstakes Non Commercial: Paradise Found (#21), Greg and Nor Killingsworth

Best Powerboat: My Way (#29), Les and Marilyn Davidson

Best Sailboat: Traveler (#26), Michael Lawler

Best Boat Under 30’: Two Are Better Than One (#63), Kyle Miller

Best Music: Light the World (#74), The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints

Best Lights First Place: Titus (#58), Jack Suddarth

Second Place: Alure (#66), Lance Charlesworth

Third Place: Valor (#30), American Legion Yacht Club

Humor and Originality First Place: The Rose Maria (#3), Ron and Rose Cram

Second Place: Seaswirl 2600 (#39), Steve Shimahara

Third Place: Sea Schooner (#79), Travis Petty

Animation and Special Effects First Place: The Last Hurrah (#53), Rob Meadows and

Cathleen Vick

Second Place: Seas the Day (#34), Michael Lohman

Third Place: Relentless II (#8), Jerome Shilo

Best First-Time Entry: Zodie (#4), Daniel Mehaignerie

Best Yacht Club Entry: Fantail (#67), Paul Fruchbom

Yacht Club with Most Entries: Balboa Yacht Club

LOS ANGELES COUNTY

28th annual King Harbor Holiday Boat Parade

Sweepstakes: Terapin

Execution of Theme: Callais

Best Power Shorter than 32’: Johny Ringo

Best Power Longer than 31’: Danny Boy 2

Best Sail Shorter than 32’: Summer Wind

Best Sail Longer than 31’: Mottley Crew

Best Lighting: Saylor J

Best Sound/Music: Tonka

Best Costumes/Animation: Plain Jane

Marina Del Rey Holiday Boat Parade

Best Overall: Pau Hana (Pacific Mariners Yacht Club)

Best Power: Love the Journey

Best Sail: Ellis Island II

Best Yacht Club: El Patron (Marina Yacht Club)

Best Individual: Weekend Hooker

Best Organization: Harmony (Women’s Sailing Association of Santa Monica Bay)

Best Charter: Tiki Too

Best Theme First Place: Morning Dew

Second Place: Jambo

Best Music First Place: Reyna Del Mar

Second Place: Boundless

Best Spirit First Place: Seahorse

Second Place: Katrina

Best Band First Place: Phish Tales

Second Place: Lolita

Best Lights First Place: Francesca

Second Place: Eliza

Best Animation First Place: Trinity

Second Place: PRIMAL

VENTURA COUNTY

54th annual Channel Islands Harbor Parade of Lights

Sweepstakes: Our Blue Heaven, Channel Islands Yacht Club

Yacht Club Over 30’ First Place: Channel Islands Yacht Club

Second Place: Pacific Corinthian Yacht Club

Third Place: Anacapa Yacht Club

Yacht Club 30’ and Under First Place: Anacapa Yacht Club

Electric Boat First Place: Lady of Monaco, Cliff Walters

Second Place: O Watt A Feeling, Craig Rond

Third Place: At Last, Karen and Marvin Hatch

Commercial/Non-Profit/Government First Place: Central Coast Electric Boats

Individual Over 30’ First Place: Offshore Driller, William Clark

Second Place: Bonaroo, Daniel McCarty

Third Place: Bossealady, Tim Greiner

Individual 30’ and Under First Place: Esta Sea, Darryl Anderle

Second Place: Papa, Marko and Elsa Bratina

Third Place: Seadoo Fishing, Tommy Bolger

Best Dressed Crew: Anacapa Yacht Club

Most Humorous Display: Schiada, Rick Dunlap

43rd annual Ventura Harbor Parade of Lights

First Place Human Powered: Hokuloa, Hokuloas Outrigger Canoe Club

First Place Dingy/Duffy: Dinghy, Chris and Lucia Rouse

First Place Non-Profit: KISS, Jan and Debbie Lawson

Second Place: Island Explorer, Simi Sunrise Rotary Club

First Place Power 25’ and Under: Sojourn, Debra and Jay Dupuy

Second Place: Bait & Wait, Rich Rosin

First Place Commercial: Pacifica, Andrew Viola

Second Place: Dreamer, Captain Cooper

First Place Power 26’ and Over: Kokoro, Sheri Garwood

Second Place: Dream Come True, Liberty Partridge

First Place Sail 29’ and Under: Yolo, Shahika Aytay

Second Place: Austin, Blue Ken Austin

First Place Sail 30’ and Over: Lucky Spin, Martin Tyron and Dr. Katherine MCneil

Second Place: Tie between Forget Me Knots, Angus Hall and Heavenly, Jay Shapiro

People’s Choice Winner: Stellar, Steven Linn

Showstopper (Power under 25’): Leo Robbins, Miguel Valdez

Showstopper (Sail under 29’): I Am Air, Darren Gray

Sweepstakes (Sail over 30’): Stellar, Steve Linn

Sweepstakes (Power over 26’): Girly Girl, Ray Reiman

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

33rd annual Santa Barbara Parade of Lights

Grand Prize Winner: Friedman, Perseverance; theme: cosmic Christmas

Commercial fishing: Friedman, Perseverance; theme: cosmic Christmas

Commercial other: Pitterle, Channelkeeper; theme: Unidentified Flying Objects

Human Powered: Longaberger, Santa; theme: Star Wars Working Holiday

Power: Laferriere, Coconut; theme: Constellation Cetus the Whale

Sail: Pawlitski, Sugar; theme: Out of this World