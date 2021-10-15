Cruise Ships and Passengers Are Back in The Port of San Diego

SAN DIEGO-. As of Oct. 1, the Disney Wonder and Grand Princess were the first to sail out of the San Diego Port on a four-day cruise to Mexico and back. The Port of San Diego has not allowed cruise ships in their port since Spring of 2020 because of COVID-19. The port is currently preparing for more than 100 cruise calls from now until May 2022. For the most part, the port is expecting cruise calls from Holland American Line, Princess Cruises, Disney Cruise Line, and Celebrity Cruises.

Health and safety continue to be the top priority of the port, and they are working closely with the cruise lines as well as local, state, and federal officials to ensure safe cruises.