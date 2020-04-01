Daily meals at American Legion Newport Harbor Post 291

NEWPORT BEACH—Staff and leadership of American Legion Newport Harbor Post 291 set up a drive-through take-out dining service at the post’s parking lot. The tent was set up on March 21 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and has been in operation ever since. Hundreds of people have been visiting the makeshift venue everyday, according to post leadership. The tent is open everyday, from noon to 6 p.m., with a menu changing daily. Beer and wine is also available. The take-out tent service will remain in operation for as long as the COVID-19-themed Stay at Home order remains in place. Visit www.al291.com for daily updates to the menu. American Legion Newport Harbor Post 291 is located at 215 15th Street, Newport Beach.

