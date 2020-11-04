Dana Point Harbor Lights returns Nov. 11

DANTA POINT—Dana Point Harbor’s annual holiday light display has been set to illuminate the harbor beginning Nov. 11.

Visitors of all ages are invited to enjoy themed light exhibits including Candy Cane Lane, and the popular “Merry Kiss Me” arch. New this year, Dana Point Harbor Partners have added light displays to the island to encourage visitors to explore all areas of the harbor and avoid large crowds. The seasonal light display will illuminate the waterfront nightly through Jan. 3.

The Harbor Lights will be asking all visitors to comply with CDC healthy and safety guidelines. Social distancing and face coverings signs will be placed all along the lit exhibits as reminders.

The light display is free and open to public.

Dana Point Harbor’s 46th Annual Boat Parade of Lights is also still on schedule for Dec. 4, 5, 11 and 12, with boaters decorating their vessels to the theme of “Fiesta Holiday.” The Boat Parade of Lights is subject to change based on public health restrictions and recommendations.