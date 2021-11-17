Dana Point Starts Holiday Season Nov. 17

DANA POINT一 The Dana Point Harbor Partners will start the season on Nov. 17 by kicking off the annual harbor light display. Over 700,000 lights will illuminate the harbor with themed light displays for onlookers.

On Nov. 19, Dana Wharf Sportfishing and Whale Watching will add Holiday Light Cruises on select nights throughout the holiday season.

Holiday onlookers can take a 60-minute boat ride around the harbor while enjoying holiday music and light displays. On Dec. 4 and 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Santa and his helpers will be making 20-minute harbor cruises.

The Santa Harbor Cruise is $5 per person, and proceeds will benefit the Soroptimist of Capistrano Bay, a volunteer service organization looking to improve the lives of women and girls throughout local communities and the world.

Reservations to see Santa or participate in the Holiday Light Cruises can be found at the Dana Sportfishing and Wharf Whale Watching website at https://danawharf.com/.