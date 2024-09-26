Dana Wharf Sportfishing Report

It’s beginning to feel like Fall. Little changes in water temps this week along the coast were evident. Our water temps this week were in the 66 F -69 F range. Very good opportunities with the local bass fishing. Even with those slight changes, both the sand bass and calico bass fishing for the 1/2 and 3/4 day anglers have been pretty good. Keeping rigs simple yet again with mid-water sinker setups was key, and it fished well. A lot of action was seen on the sinkers, and as we sat on these spots, the bass would eventually come up through the water column and bite near the surface. There was even a little bit of bonito around as well. Entertaining action for the guys fishing small metal jigs near the surface.

The Fury has been on a stretch of 2-day trips this week, catching a variety of fish. Weather permitting, he’s been fishing tuna on the outer banks like the Tanner and Cortez. They’ve had some nice yellowtail there as well. This yellowtail was a nice grade of fish ranging from 25lbs to 35lbs. A trip or two they also loaded up on some mixed rockfish and even a few nice white seabass. These white sea bass were in the 25 lb range.

Transitional times can be difficult and tricky. We’ve been fortunate so far and have had good fishing for the last week.

