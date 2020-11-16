Dana Wharf’s 13th annual Halibut Derby opens

DANA POINT—Dana Wharf’s 13th annual Halibut Derby kicked off Nov. 1, encouraging anglers to participant for the chance to win prize money for topping the scales on halibut catches. The Derby runs from Nov. 1 to March 31.

Anglers can enter the contest by participating in the Halibut Drift Days, which take place Fridays and Sundays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. or enter on any open party half or three-quarter-day trip. So far, a 4-pound 12-ounce catch on Nov. 1 tops the leader board.

Anglers who catch the heaviest five halibut by March 31 will earn prize money, with first place taking home $1,500. The top 25 catches earn entry into a free fish-off drift trip in April, with the top angler on that trip earning an additional $500 prize. Additional prizes will also be awarded. For more information on the Halibut Derby, visit danawharf.com/fishing-trips/halibut-derby.