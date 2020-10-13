Docket of sportfishing tournaments planned for comings months in Cabo

LOS CABOS, MEXICO—Those itching to get a line in the water for a chance at some prize money will have a slew of options in the next two months. There are five sportfishing tournaments scheduled in Los Cabos, Mexico in October and November.

Los Cabos Billfish Tournament

The Los Cabos Billfish Tournament is a three-day team event taking place Oct. 11-15 with top team honors going to the team that tallies the most billfish points. The tournament pays down to first, second and third places. Optional billfish, tuna, wahoo and dorado jackpots will also award cash and prizes.

The 2019 tournament produced 62 billfish releases and awarded around $780,000 in cash and prizes to fishing teams catching the largest marlin, yellowfin tuna, wahoo and mahi, as well as the top three billfish-release-points teams and daily high-point-release teams.

The base entry fee is $5,000 per team (up to six registered anglers). For more information, registration and rules visit loscabostournaments.com/.

Bisbee’s Los Cabos Offshore Tournament

Bisbee’s Los Cabos Offshore Tournament takes place Oct. 15-18. The base entry fee is $1,500 per team (up to four registered anglers), with $500, $1,000, $2,000 and $5,000 daily jackpots. Last year 192 fish were caught or released during the tourney, with team payouts totaling $1.27 million.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register online. For more information, registration and rules visit bisbees.com.

Bisbee’s Black & Blue Marlin Fishing Tournament

Bisbee’s Black & Blue Marlin Jackpot Tournament will celebrate its 40th anniversary Oct. 20-24. Base entry costs $5,000 per team and teams can contribute to various jackpots.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register online. For more information, registration and rules visit bisbees.com.

Los Cabos Tuna Jackpot

The Los Cabos Tuna Jackpot runs from Nov. 4-7. The base entry fee is $1,000 per team (up to four registered anglers), with $500, $1,000, $2,000, $5,000, $10,000 and $20,000 optional tuna daily jackpots and $500 wahoo and dorado categories each day.

The 2019 tournament attracted 154 teams and paid out $1.01 million to eight teams, including two teams that won over $300,000.

For more information, registration and rules visit loscabostunajackpot.com.

Los Cabos Big Game Charter Boat Classic

The Los Cabos Big Game Charter Boat Classic is the only free angler-entry tournament in Los Cabos. There will be $40,000 in cash plus prizes up for grabs. It runs Nov. 17-20.

All anglers must register and receive confirmation of registration on the official tournament website or on site on Nov.17 at Fisherman’s Landing restaurant at Marina Fundadores in Cabo San Lucas from 5 to 7 p.m. or at San Jose at Puerto Los Cabos Palapas from 3 to 5 p.m.

For more information, registration and rules visit loscabostournaments.com.