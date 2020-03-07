Dockwalkers trainings planned in Southern California in March, April and May

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA—A slew of organizations will be hosting Dockwalkers trainings in the coming months.

Dockwalkers are trained to engage members of the public and the boating community to adopt clean boating practices. Dockwalkers share clean boating information with boaters and distribute educational 2020 California Boater Kits, while visiting marinas, launch ramps, marine supply stores, boat shows and special events (i.e. regattas, opening days, among others).

The training provides an overview of potential sources of boat pollution, federal and state laws, environmentally-sound boating practices, information on how to conduct Dockwalking, and an overview of the educational materials Dockwalkers will distribute.

Trainings are free and last roughly three hours. Trainings are scheduled for March 28 in Newport Beach, April 25 in San Diego, May 8 in Oxnard, May 9 in Marina del Rey and May 16 in San Pedro. Visit dbw.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=29230 to view the full training schedule, locations, and to sign-up.

The program is open to anyone from 15 to 100 years young with an interest in water quality and sharing clean boating information.