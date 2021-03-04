Eight Boats Damaged in Boat Explosion in Dana Point Harbor

DANA POINT— A boat explosion in Dana Point Harbor on Feb. 19 has left eight boats damaged. Three of the eight were destroyed and one boat sunk. Orange County Sherriff’s Department Harbor Patrol was called to the harbor for a report of a boat explosion around 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 19. Harbor patrol deputies and Orange County Fire Authority firefighters arrived to find a boat fully engulfed in flames, according to the OCSD. They were able to put out the fire a little after 10 a.m. There was one minor injury reported, according to the OCSD.

The OCSD said a preliminary investigation suggests the fire was accidental. OCSD Public Information Officer Sergeant Dennis T. Breckner said a man had been hired by the boat owner to do work and was living on the boat while the work was being performed. The worker told investigators he woke up on the morning of Feb. 18 and smelled gasoline and a short time later, heard a pop, and then the boat exploded.