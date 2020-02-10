Engel & Völkers launches its first yachting shop in the Americas

Newport Beach will serve as the home of the real estate brand’s yacht franchise.

NEWPORT BEACH—A global real estate brand is opening its first-ever yachting shop for the Americas. Engel & Völkers announced it opened a yachting business in Newport Beach. The venture was the result of a partnership with Walter Johnson and Leeann Iacino of Walter Johnson Yachts.

The new yachting shop in Newport Beach will host eight advisors, with plans to expand in the not too distant future. The Newport Beach location complements Engel & Völkers’ yachting shops in Monaco and Antibes in the South of France.

“This is a tremendous milestone for our growth in the Americas,” said Anthony Hitt, president and CEO, Engel & Völkers Americas. “We’ve seen the value for our clientele by offering both luxury real estate and yachting services, which very much complement one another. This also opens exciting new referral opportunities for our global real estate network and strengthens the portfolio of offerings to our clients in the Americas and abroad.”

Engel & Völkers was founded in Hamburg, Germany in 1977 as a global luxury real estate brand. It operates 195 shops and manages more than 3,700 real estate advisors in the Americas. The brand’s global network boats more than 11,000 real estate advisors in about 30 countries.

The Newport Beach location will be overseen by Paul Benson, a license partner of more than two-dozen Engel & Völkers shops in California, Nevada and Utah.

Engel & Völkers has been servicing the yachting industry on the Mediterranean since 2007; the firm even brokered the deal to feature Regina, a luxury yacht liner, in the James Bond film “Skyfall.”