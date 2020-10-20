Engel & Völkers Yachting and McConaghy Boats embark on new partnership

NEWPORT BEACH—Engel & Völkers Yachting, based in Newport Beach, and McConaghy Boats, based in China, announced on Sept. 14 a strategic partnership designating Engel & Völkers Yachting as the preferred partner for McConaghy Multihulls. The announcement came as McConaghy introduced the Multihull range to the marketplace and set its eyes on sales growth in the United States.

“As we brought the McConaghy Multihull range to the marketplace, we sought out the leading names in luxury yacht sales that aligned with our ethos and vision, and are delighted to have partnered with Engel & Volkers Yachting to promote sales in the United States,” said Mark Evans, managing director, McConaghy Boats.

McConaghy is known for its successful racing boats built for America’s Cup and Hobart races. This marks Engel & Volkers Yachting’s fourth exclusive brand partnership in the Americas since launching in January of this year.

For more information visit evyachting.com/americas and mcconaghyboats.com.