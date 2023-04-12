Everglades Boats on Display at The Luke Brown Yachts Exhibit

Having been established over 50 years ago, Luke Brown Yachts is one of the longest-standing in the industry. We pride ourselves on being one of the most knowledgeable and professional yacht brokerage houses. We are extremely proud to announce that we are the exclusive West Coast Dealer for Everglades Boats and will have our 335cc available to view at the Newport Beach International Boat Show.

Everglades Boats introduced the smoothest riding monohull on the market due to their award-winning proprietary RAMCAP (Rapid Molded Core Assembly Process) technology. They are designed with distinctive visual lines and design integrity. Due to the commitment to quality craftsmanship and patented features, Everglade Boats work smarter, not harder. Today, at the culmination of decades of experience, Everglades maintains its passionate commitment to quality and innovation, building the finest family-friendly fishing boats on the water.

For those interested in more information, please visit our website lukebrownyachtswest.com, or call

(619) 729-3904.