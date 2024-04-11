Explore Nautical Finds at the Spring 2024 Marine Swap Meet

DANA POINT— Prepare for a day of maritime exploration at the Spring 2024 Marine Swap Meet, hosted by The Marina at Dana Point. Scheduled from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 20, this event promises to offer a treasure trove of marine and nautical items, catering to buyers and sellers alike. Held at the West Basin Cove Parking Lot, 24500 Dana Point Harbor Drive, attendees can browse a wide array of offerings, ranging from boats and watercraft to marine supplies, fishing gear and surfing-related items.

The Marine Swap Meet presents a unique opportunity for individuals to buy, sell or trade marine-related goods. Whether you’re in search of boatbuilding tools, scuba equipment or marine art, there’s something for everyone.

In addition to offering an extensive selection of marine merchandise, the Swap Meet provides a platform for individuals to upcycle and repurpose pre-loved items, contributing to sustainable practices within the Dana Point community and harbor. By giving new life to marine equipment and accessories, participants can reduce waste and environmental impact while finding incredible deals for their next ocean adventure.

Vendor spaces are available for those interested in showcasing marine-related products or services. For inquiries about vendor space, please contact 949-496-6137 to reserve your spot.

Whether you’re a seasoned sailor, avid fisherman or simply passionate about all things nautical, this event promises a day of excitement and discovery by the sea.