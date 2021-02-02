Fast Facts: Anaheim Landing: From Port to Housing to Naval Base

SEAL BEACH—Soon after the founding of Anaheim in 1857, the Anaheim Landing Company established Anaheim Landing, in what is now Seal Beach, as a port for the Santa Ana Valley. A warehouse and wharf were built on the small bay where Anaheim Creek emptied into the Pacific Ocean. Despite treacherous entrance conditions that caused several disasters, regular coastwise trade was carried on here for about 15 years.

For a few years, Anaheim Landing came close to rivaling San Pedro for its volume of shipping, but the arrival of the railroad in Anaheim in 1875 made it easier to ship product via the rails than by hauling a wagon overland across 12 miles of soft soil to the Landing. Around the same, the beaches and surrounding Anaheim Landing had become a popular getaway on hot summer days. Los Angeles newspapers talk of a permanent summer population of as many as 400 and even more on special days.

In 1915, the area now known as Seal Beach was incorporated as Bay City. The town made its official debut with a population of 250 on October 25, 1915, during a night full of music, food and fireworks, according to orangecounty.net. The city’s highlights included a roller coaster, which burned in the late 1920s; the Jewel Cafe, site of the town’s inaugural celebration; and a dance pavilion next to the pier.

During World War II, homes at Anaheim Landing in the city gave way to a US Navy ammunition and submarine net depot, which is now known as Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach.

“Anaheim Bay and Anaheim Landing a beach colony which boomed three decades ago and- began a firmer wave of popularity in the last five years—will be the site of a $20,000,000 naval ordnance depot,” an article from the January 13, 1944 San Pedro News Pilot stated. “Bridges will be ripped down, 200 homes will be razed, the channel will be dredged to a 15-foot depth and the federal government will acquire 3500 acres of land by negotiation and condemnation.”

The article went on to say all private structures east of Anaheim Bay to a point beyond Surfside Colony would be taken over by the government, noting most of the homes were 30 years old, dating back from Anaheim Landing’s early heyday.

The navy has shared the waters in Anaheim Bay with civilian boats since Huntington Harbour was developed in the 1960s. Civilian boats pass through the Navy’s jurisdiction while entering and exiting the harbor.

The site of Anaheim Landing is now registered as a California Historical Landmark.