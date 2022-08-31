Featured Catch:

“Offshore some fantastic opportunities,” said Donna Kalez, COO of Dana Wharf Sportfishing and Whale Watching in an Aug. 9 email. “The Fury has had a great week getting in on that kelp paddy fishing. Nice yellowtail counts a few days this week with some good mahi in his counts too…Dana Pride crewman Otto Knottnerus with the gaff on the mahi for this lucky angler.” Mahimahi or dolphinfish are native to tropical and sub-tropical waters and can reach speeds of up to 50 nautical miles per hour, according to an article on Sciencing. The fish is identifiable by a sail-like dorsal fin extending nearly its entire body and the iridescent bluish-green and yellow color. The largest recreational catch of a mahimahi on a rod and reel is an 87-pound fish caught off the coast of Costa Rica in 1975.

