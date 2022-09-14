Featured Catch: Caught Red Brotula?

Davey’s Locker challenged anglers on Facebook to identify a mystery fish. Best guesses say the fish is a red brotula. Generally found in Mexican waters of the Pacific Ocean, the red brotula is a rare find in Southern California. The fish usually hangs out in rocky reefs in depths up to 840 feet and will hide in caves during the day to emerge at night and prey on crustaceans, small clams, and other invertebrates. According to the Fish Base website, the fish is considered sweet and fine-textured though it is rarely available and mainly fished by subsistence fishermen. The fish is considered elusive, and little is known about their habits.

Davey’s Locker Sportfishing Facebook Photo