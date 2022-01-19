Featured Catch: Hiding in the Weeds

SAN DIEGO一 “Kelp Fish!!,” said a Nov. 7 Facebook post from Bubba Jean Sportfishing. “It’s a fun day on the water!” This funky little dude sticks close to giant kelp and other seaweed to take advantage of its blade-shaped body to blend into its environment. They come in various colors, and some kelpfish can change colors to match the environment around them. They generally range from British Columbia to Southern Baja California and eat small crustaceans, fish, and mollusks. They generally grow up to two feet and are related to fringe heads. In other cool news, when they are larval young, they sometimes school with transparent mysid shrimp, according to the Monterey Bay Aquarium. “Day 22 and they still haven’t noticed I am not one of them.”

