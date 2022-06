SAN DIEGO⸺ What’s rarer than beating your personal best! An angler on the Legend came back from a two-and-a-half-day trip with a bluefin surpassing his personal best at over 180 pounds! “Here’s angler David Rosenthal with his personal best bluefin, weighing in at 181.2 pounds,” said a May 8 Facebook post from H&M Landing. “WTG Dave!! The boat docked this AM from their 2.5-day trip with 52 bluefin for 24 anglers.”

H&M Landing Facebook Photo