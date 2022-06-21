Featured Catch: Roosterfish

Roosterfish are found in the warm waters of the Eastern Pacific and are most commonly caught in the surf and waters with sandy bottoms or around reefs and rocky islands. They can reach over five feet in length and weigh up to 115 pounds. They are considered an aggressive species with a lot of power, making them difficult to catch. “What a day! Pisces 42’ Caliente today with Roosterfish and Jack Crevalle Released and lots of Snappers!” said a May 22 Facebook post from Pisces Sportfishing Fleet. The best technique to catch a Roosterfish is to troll them slowly with live bait or lures that mimic the movement of their usual prey, according to Guidesly.

