Featured Catch: Spotted on the Rocks

NEWPORT BEACH一 Davey’s Locker Sportfishing and Whale Watching declared Weird Fish Wednesday when this angler pulled up this spotted guy while rock fishing on the Western Pride.

“After further investigation, we think it is a Spotted Ratfish,” said an Aug. 25 Facebook post from Davey’s Locker Sportfishing and Whale Watching. “This species is closely related to sharks & rays, and gets its common name from its long, thin tail that early scientists thought resembled a rat’s. This species spends most of its time at or near the sea floor and is typically found at depths below 330ft.”