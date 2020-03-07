Fifth California Boating Congress to be held in Sacramento, March 31

Marina Recreation Association announced its 5th annual California Boating Congress would be held at the Sacramento Hyatt Regency on March 31. Early bird reservations to the boating policy themed conference must be made by March 13. The early bird rate is $179 per person; the rate jumps to $229 after March 13.

Marina Recreation Association President Scott Robertson will kick off California Boating Congress the morning of March 31 with his opening remarks. The first seminar session will begin at 8:45 a.m. Robert Newsome, NMMA’s senior vice president of strategy, engineering standards and membership, will deliver the keynote address in this first session. His speech is titled, “Economic Impact of the Marine Industry and Boating in California.”

The conference’s other three sessions are: Recreational Fishing – Reforming Licensing Programs, Nevada’s Success Story; CA Sales/Use Taxes – A Competitive Disadvantage?; and, The Value of a Department of Recreation.

Attendees will spend the afternoon in meetings at the capitol building.

An evening reception is scheduled for March 30. The reception is co-hosted by BoatUS, NMMA and Bellingham Marine.

The conference’s registration desk opens at 7:30 a.m. on March 31. All morning sessions on March 31 (and the evening reception on March 30) will be held at the Hyatt Regency, 1209 L Street, Sacramento.