Fireworks are Back, Where to Spend Fourth of July in Southern California

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA一 The COVID-19 pandemic threw the world into a spiral so we missed out on our normal Fourth of July celebrations for 2020, but 2021 promises to light up the night sky. Vaccines are out and the state has opened back up just in time for Independence Day and the Log has put together a list of boater friendly fireworks displays from Santa Barbara down to San Diego.

Note: Some events are subject to change based on COVID-19 restrictions.

Santa Barbara

The Santa Barbara Fourth of July Celebration

Location: Stearns Wharf and along West Beach

Time: TBD

Info: The beachfront celebration will be held along West Beach and is a free event for the community. The celebration will include food, music, and fireworks.

Website: https://www.santabarbaraca.gov/gov/depts/waterfront/events/july4.asp.

Fireworks Cruise 2021

Location: Sea Landing dock in Santa Barbara Harbor

Time: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Info: You can enjoy a fireworks display on the Condor Express in the Santa Barbara Channel, the cruise includes light appetizers and no host full bar. Adult tickets are $65, children are $45. To make a reservation call (805) 882-0088 or +1 (888) 779-4253 or see the website.

Website: https://condorexpress.com/fireworks-cruise/.

Redondo Beach

Redondo Beach 4th of July Fireworks

Location: Seaside Lagoon

Time: 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Info: Seaside Lagoon opens up at 2 p.m. with activities for kids and families including live bands, arts and crafts, workshops, dancing, food, and more.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/RedondoBeachFireworks/

Fourth of July Celebration and Fireworks

Location: Riviera Village

Time: 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Info: Fourth of July celebration at Riviera Village will include a beer garden and live music from Avenue I to S Catalina Avenue. For the fireworks there will be a barge set up across from Avenue I.

Website: https://rivieravillage.net/july-4-fireworks/

Marina del Rey

Marina del Rey’s 4th of July Fireworks

Location: Marina del Rey Marina

Time: 9 p.m.

Info: The fireworks for the show will be shot from a barge off the Marina’s south jetty. The show will be synchronized with music over loudspeakers at either Burton Chace Park or Fisherman’s Village. The show can also be seen from special cruises through City Cruises which can be reserved online.

Website: https://www.visitmarinadelrey.com/events/july-4-fireworks-marina-del-rey

Long Beach

Fourth of July in Long Beach

Location: Rainbow Harbor and Shoreline Village

Time: 9 p.m.

Info: The fireworks show will take place over Queensway Bay and will be viewable from most of the Long Beach waterfront’s attractions. Harbor Breeze Cruises is offering cruises on the fourth for $50.

Website: https://tickets.harbor-cruises.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=12

Catalina Island

Catalina Island July 4th

Location: Avalon and Two Harbors

Time: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Info Avalon is hosting a home and business decorating contest with judging starting at 10 a.m., live music that will start at 12 p.m. and run periodically until 10 p.m., a Golf Cart Parade at 1 p.m., and a Dinghy Parade at 3:30 p.m. The fireworks show will start at 9 p.m. over Avalon Harbor. Two Harbors will host the Children’s Festival from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and a Dinghy Parade that will start at 2 p.m. A fireworks display on the shore of Isthmus Cove in Two Harbors will begin at dark.

Website: https://www.lovecatalina.com/4th/

Huntington Beach

Surf City Dreamin’ Fourth of July 2021

Location: Huntington Beach Pier

Time: 9 p.m.

Info: Huntington Beach will be celebrating Fourth of July from July 2-4 with a parade, Surf City 5k race, Pier Plaza Festival, Decorating Contest, and Fireworks Over the Ocean. The fireworks will be shot off over the Huntington Beach Pier, viewers have the option of enjoying the fireworks from the pier for $25.

Website:https://www.hb4thofjuly.org/.

Newport Beach

Independence Day on the Back Bay

Location: Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort

Time: 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

Info: The gates open at 8 a.m., with food trucks starting at 12 p.m. live music at 2 p.m. and water sport rentals and inflatables open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The fireworks show starts at 9 p.m. and is sponsored by the City of Newport Beach.

Website:https://www.newportdunes.com/event/independence-day-on-the-back-bay/

Old Glory Boat Parade: Let Freedom Ring!

Location: American Legion Yacht Club

Time: 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Info: The Old Glory Boat Parade will be hosted by the American Legion Yacht Club on July 4 and is a free event that all boats can enter. Decorate your boat to compete for best decorated, best music, spirit award, best theme, Commodore’s award, and the sweepstakes grand prize. Visit the website to sign up for one of the two Skipper’s Meeting’s on June 30 and July 3.

Website:https://bit.ly/2S7J7bI.

Laguna Beach

4th of July in Laguna Beach

Location: Laguna Beach

Time: 9 p.m.

Info: The fireworks show will originate from Monument Point at Heisler Park, the point area will be closed all day on the 4th of July and at approximately 5 p.m. Heisler Park from Rock Bench at Myrtle Street to the Rockpile Beach stairs at Jasmine Street will be closed to the public to allow for fireworks preparation.

Website:https://www.visitlagunabeach.com/events/holidays/4th-of-july/

Dana Point

Fireworks in the Sky over Doheny State Beach and Dana Point Harbor

Location: Dana Point Harbor, Heritage Park and Lantern Bay Park

Time: 8:45 p.m.

Info: At 7:30 p.m. the harbor will close to personal vehicles; buses will be allowed entry to the harbor. The fireworks can be viewed from multiple locations in Dana Point Harbor.

Website: https://bit.ly/3gIRnqZ

San Clemente

4th of July Fireworks Show

Location: San Clemente Pier

Time: 9 p.m.

Info: The pier will be closed for the day, but fireworks will start at 9 p.m. and run for 30 minutes, there is an expected flyover from the Condor Squadron at 5:55 p.m.

Website: https://bit.ly/3wGBA2O

San Diego

Big Bay Boom

Location: San Diego Bay

Time: 9 p.m.

Info: Fireworks will be discharged from four barges throughout the harbor, Shelter Island, Harbor Island, North Embarcadero, and South Embarcadero. The Big Bay Boom can be viewed from Shelter Island, Harbor Island, Spanish Landing, North Embarcadero, South Embarcadero, Cesar E. Chavez Park and Coronado Tidelands Park. Parking areas fill up early and the Port of San Diego strongly encourages the use of public transportation or ride share. The Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) will be providing expanded train, trolley and bus service and is offering

“Friends Ride Free” – where a friend may ride free with a fare-paying customer on all MTS routes on July 4, 2021.

Website: http://www.bigbayboom.com/.

La Jolla Fireworks

Location: La Jolla Bay

Time: TBD

Info: Grab a blanket and hangout on the beach for the La Jolla Bay fireworks.

Website: http://www.san-diego-beaches-and-adventures.com/la-jolla-shores.html

Legoland California

Location: Legoland California

Time: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Info: The fireworks show is still TBD for 2021, but Legoland is hoping to have 4th of July games and celebrations throughout the day with admission.

Website: https://www.legoland.com/california/

Seaworld Fireworks

Location: Seaworld San Diego

Time: 9:40 p.m.

Info: As of June 8, the fireworks display for 2021 is still TBD. Seaworld has been running fireworks starting 10 minutes before closing.

Website: https://seaworld.com/san-diego/