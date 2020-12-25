First Channel Islands Harbor Holiday Food & Toy Drive reported to be a success

OXNARD—The first Holiday Food & Toy Drive at Fisherman’s Wharf in Channel Islands Harbor was reported to be a success. Ventura County Harbor Department and the Harbor & Beach Community Alliance hosted the drive Dec. 12.

An estimated 2,200 toys were collected to benefit the Spark of Love Toy Drive and 5,000 pounds of non-perishable food and money donations of nearly $14,000 were given to benefit the Food Share of Ventura County. The money donations alone will provide over 41,000 meals. Ventura County Fire Department Public Information Officer Brian McGrath said the efforts at the Channel Islands Harbor will help benefit at least 2,000 families in Ventura County.

“Thank you so much to the Channel Islands Harbor and the community for this amazing support for Food Share,” Food Share’s Chief Development Officer Jennifer Caldwell said in a released statement. “This could be the biggest community food drive I’ve ever seen in Food Share history.”