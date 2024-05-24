Fishing for Joy: The Heartwarming Origin Story of Fish for Life

DANA POINT— In the sun-kissed coastal enclave of San Clemente, Jim Holden, a devoted saltwater angler, found inspiration during a casual lunch with his close friend, Jeffrey Kutcher, who lives with cerebral palsy. What began as a simple conversation over a meal blossomed into something truly remarkable – Fish for Life.

During one of their many lunch rendezvous in 2009, Holden asked Kutcher what activity he would enjoy beyond their usual routine. With a beaming smile, Kutcher expressed his love for fishing. As they returned from lunch, Holden felt a stirring within him – a calling to create something extraordinary.

Ideas began to flow like the ebb and flow of the tide. Why not organize fishing trips for kids with cerebral palsy? But why stop there? Why not include children with any special needs?

Holden envisioned a program that not only provided fishing experiences but also instilled a sense of love and inspiration in special needs individuals. With Kutcher’s infectious enthusiasm, plans started to take shape. They decided to recruit a crew of non-special needs kids and adult volunteers to assist them.

The brainstorming sessions led to a series of thoughtful touches, from an opening ceremony to red carpet welcomes for each honored guest. As the program took form, Kutcher, affectionately dubbed “Inspirer,” became the embodiment of its spirit.

Since its maiden voyage in 2010, Fish for Life has touched the lives of over 1500 special needs children, spreading joy and creating cherished memories along the way.

Fish for Life, a nonprofit organization based in Southern California, aims to enhance the lives of special needs individuals by offering complimentary fishing trips at sea. Each trip is carefully designed to provide love and inspiration, but also valuable fishing skills to participants.

Operating from Dana Point in Orange County, Fish for Life charters the vessel Dana Pride a 95-foot vessel. This summer, the organization expands its reach to the East Coast, partnering with the Starlight Fleet in Wildwood Crest, N.J., to bring the joy of fishing to more communities.

Fish for Life welcomes chapters anywhere there is fishing, encouraging interested individuals to start their own initiatives in their local areas. Each participant is treated with utmost care and paired with a dedicated Fishing Team Leader to guide them through the day.

With trip schedules planned throughout the year, including dates in Dana Point, San Diego and Wildwood Crest, Fish for Life continues to spread its message of joy, love and inclusivity, one fishing trip at a time. For those interested in joining the cause or starting a chapter, Fish for Life extends an open invitation to be part of this heartwarming journey. Here is a schedule of upcoming trips in Dana Point and San Diego:

Dana Point

June 1: Dana Pride 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Aug. 10: Dana Pride 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sept. 7: Dana Pride 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Oct. 19: Dana Pride 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

San Diego

Nov. 19: Full

Wildwood Crest, N.J.

July 20: Atlantic Star 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sept. 14: Atlantic Star 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Aug. 17: Atlantic Star 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

For more information, please visit https://www.fishforlife.org/.