Fishing In Season

California offers anglers a healthy dose of fishing all year round and every fishing season greets anglers with incredible opportunities for fishing no matter the skill level. As we enter the fall season, new fishing regulations will apply.

Opening and closing fishing season to know:

Recreational California spiny lobster season opens Oct. 1 at 6 a.m. and continues through March 22, 2023.

Commercial California spiny lobster season opens Oct. 5 and continues through March 22, 2023.

Recreational ocean salmon season closes Oct. 2 in the Monterey Management Area, which extends from Pigeon Point to the U.S./Mexico border, and closes Oct. 31 in the San Francisco Management Area, which extends from Point Arena (38°57’30” N. latitude) to Pigeon Point (37°11’00” N. latitude).

Boat-based anglers may fish for rockfish until Dec. 31.

The recreational fishery for Dungeness crab is expected to re-open Nov. 5.

The recreational fishery for California halibut remains open year-round.

The recreational fishery for tunas is open year-round in California

Information on recreational fishing seasons and regulations can be found on a map that is provided by the CDFW website in addition to information for commercial fishing seasons an regulations. For more information on fishing seasons, regulations, and marine protected areas, visit https://wildlife.ca.gov/Fishing.