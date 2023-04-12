FOUR SEAS “Electric Propulsion” at NBIBS

Four Seas, known as “The authority in electric propulsion,” has dedicated itself to the acceptance and awareness of electric engines in the marine industry. As the first dealer in the U.S. to sell and distribute electric engines, our goal has always been to sell products that lessen our impact on the environment we love. Four Seas carries the largest selection of electric outboard brands in the U.S. With a deep knowledge of these brands, we can confidently help you determine the best product for your needs. Products from ePropulsion, Torqeedo, Bixpy, and others are displayed in water tanks at our Santa Ana showroom. There you can test products and see which brand has the best features to suit your needs. And with a service center on-site, we can ensure you’re always ready for action. With electric, solar, and watercraft products, we truly are “Purveyors of Adventure .”(714)323-3778; fourseas.com

Share This:

































