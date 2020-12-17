Happy howlidays from these paws to you

Chilling on Deck
Koda, a 6-month-old husky, soaks up some relaxing time on deck. Her owners say her favorite pastime is riding in their dingy.
Lindsey Glasgow December 17, 2020
With another holiday season upon us, what a paw-some time to spread some joy with some of our readers’ most photogenic loved ones. As we head towards 2021, here’s a look at some of the good times our readers shared with their boat-loving pups.
If you’d like to have your four-legged first mate featured in an upcoming issue of The Log, email photo files and caption information to thelog editor@thelog.com .
Hello Down There
Mexi Bear, a rescue dog from Mexico, checks below deck on CiCi Rose, a 30-foot Ericson sailboat.
A True Mariner
Honey, a 16-month-old husky, sports a big smile aboard Ashley and Peter Bergmann’s 1968 Cal25. The Bergmanns said they quickly introduced her to the boat after adopting her and she took to it like a true mariner.
Penny and the ‘Gypsy Moon’
Penny takes a peek below deck on the Gypsy Moon, a 42-foot Californian. Diane, who submitted this photo of the photogenic Penny, said Penny was a natural sea dog from day one and loves every day on the boat, be it in the slip or under way.
Avalon Harbor Watch
McKinley, a Terrier mix, keeps a watchful on Avalon Harbor aboard a 94-foot McKinna Sequoia.
Bruno the Paddle Boarding Pup
Bruno, a 7-month-old miniature Bernedoodle, enjoys a ride aboard a paddleboard. Nathan Smith said he already loves water, being on their boat and paddle boarding.
Dock Kisses
Jackie the Jack Russel Terrier is a liveaboard on his mom’s sailboat with Sssscorpio the snake and Jaws the fish. Kaya, his mom, said he loves to greet his friends and neighbors on the dock with kisses.
A Duffy Doodle Day
Captain Gary Peterson and his 3-and-a-half-month-old golden doodle, Danika, enjoy a harbor cruise in Newport Beach aboard their family Duffy, Pura Vida.
Miliani in the Morning
Miliani snuggles under a blanket on a morning trip from Dana Point to Long Beach.