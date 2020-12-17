Chilling on Deck Koda, a 6-month-old husky, soaks up some relaxing time on deck. Her owners say her favorite pastime is riding in their dingy.

Happy howlidays from these paws to you

Lindsey Glasgow December 17, 2020

With another holiday season upon us, what a paw-some time to spread some joy with some of our readers’ most photogenic loved ones. As we head towards 2021, here’s a look at some of the good times our readers shared with their boat-loving pups. If you’d like to have your four-legged first mate featured in an upcoming issue of The Log, email photo files and caption information to thelogeditor@thelog.com.

