SAN DIEGO一 “Ella Arneson of Chula Vista caught this 39-inch, 21-pound California halibut from an 11-foot inflatable dinghy in San Diego Bay,” said Carl Maniscalco in a Dec. 8 email to the Log. “It took the two of us ten minutes to boat it because our net wasn’t big enough and using a gaff in an inflatable seems like a very bad idea.”

