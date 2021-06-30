Historical Photo: An Island Fourth of July

CATALINA一 This photo from the Catalina Island Museum archives depicts a fireworks display in Avalon Harbor from 1903. Catalina Island was owned by a man named James Lick in 1864 who sold the island to the Banning Brothers in 1891 after several failed attempts to develop the island into a resort destination. In 1894 the brothers established the Santa Catalina Island Company and began to build developments including Pleasure Pier in 1909, which still stands in Avalon Bay. In 1919 the island was sold to William Wrigley Jr., whose family still owns the Catalina Island Company, and it became a hotspot for Hollywood’s elite during the 1930s, 40s, and 50s. The island continues to be a popular vacation spot and will be celebrating the Fourth of July with fireworks at 9 p.m. at Avalon Bay and Two Harbors on 3rd Street.

Photo: Photo Provided by Catalina Island Museum