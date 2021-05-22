Historical Photo: Balboa Peninsula Becomes Tourist Destination

Main St. Balboa Ca, circa 1915. In the late 1800s Balboa Peninsula served as a landing to load goods for exports until the opening of San Pedro Harbor. After starting off as a center for commercial trade and shipping, the peninsula was eyed as a potential recreational spot and resort town. In 1905 The Pacific Electric “Red Cars” were extended to include service to the peninsula which brought vacationers and Hollywood soon followed using the peninsula as a backdrop for movies and a stage for big bands like Benny Goodman and Nat King Cole. The peninsula still remains one of the number one destinations for Southern California.

Photo Provided by Orange County Historical Society