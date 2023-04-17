Huntington Beach Celebrates Earth Day with Clean-Up Event
HUNTINGTON BEACH— The City of Huntington Beach is celebrating Earth Day by helping clean up the coastline and parks for a sunnier place for humans, plants, and animals and becoming part of the solution to pollution. Guests are invited to participate on April 22 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. for Coastal & Inner Coastal Cleanup Day. This is a day when the community gathers to clean the beaches and parks.
Instructions to join the vent are as follows:
- Choose the location you want to join
-
- Beach Location (21579 Pacific Coast Hwy)
-
-
- Near Zacks Too, Free Parking with mention of the event
-
-
- Bartlett Park (19822 Beach Blvd)
-
-
- Behind Mothers Market, Free Parking
-
- Register here: https://forms.gle/d6utPwDjytWN55jt8
- Print, complete the waiver, and bring it with you to the cleanup (one waiver per volunteer required)
- Gather the supplies that you will need to bring with you (think reusable)
-
- 3 or 5-gallon buckets are preferred
-
- Reusable gloves, the ones for gardening or doing the dishes, work well
-
- Participants often bring reusable water bottles
-
- Don’t forget to wear comfortable shoes, a hat, and sunscreen,
- The City of Huntington Beach encourages people to use public transportation, walk, bike, or carpool to the cleanup event.
For questions, please get in touch with Michelle Galvez at michelle.galvez@surfcity-hb.org or (714)375-8445.