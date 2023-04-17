Huntington Beach Celebrates Earth Day with Clean-Up Event

HUNTINGTON BEACH— The City of Huntington Beach is celebrating Earth Day by helping clean up the coastline and parks for a sunnier place for humans, plants, and animals and becoming part of the solution to pollution. Guests are invited to participate on April 22 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. for Coastal & Inner Coastal Cleanup Day. This is a day when the community gathers to clean the beaches and parks.

Instructions to join the vent are as follows:

Choose the location you want to join

Beach Location (21579 Pacific Coast Hwy)



Near Zacks Too, Free Parking with mention of the event



Bartlett Park (19822 Beach Blvd)



Behind Mothers Market, Free Parking



Register here: https://forms.gle/d6utPwDjytWN55jt8 Print, complete the waiver, and bring it with you to the cleanup (one waiver per volunteer required) Gather the supplies that you will need to bring with you (think reusable)

3 or 5-gallon buckets are preferred



Reusable gloves, the ones for gardening or doing the dishes, work well



Participants often bring reusable water bottles



Don’t forget to wear comfortable shoes, a hat, and sunscreen,



The City of Huntington Beach encourages people to use public transportation, walk, bike, or carpool to the cleanup event.

For questions, please get in touch with Michelle Galvez at michelle.galvez@surfcity-hb.org or (714)375-8445.