Huntington Harbor’s Village Plaza gets new owner

HUNTINGTON BEACH—Brokerage and advisory firm Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors announced the firm has arranged the sale of Village Plaza at Huntington Harbour, a 20,328-square-foot multi-tenant retail center on Pacific Coast Highway.

Hanley Investment Group represented the seller, a private partnership based in Palm Springs, California. The buyer, a private partnership from Los Angeles, California, was represented by Mel Zelenak of Maly Realty. The sale price was not disclosed.

Built in 1972 on 1.73 acres, and renovated in 2019, Village Plaza is located at 17196-17236 Pacific Coast Highway. Tenants at the restaurant, lifestyle-themed shopping center include Harbor Barber, Secret Spot Restaurant, La Bodega Bottle Shop, Super Mex, Stoney’s Pizza, Sunset Vapor, Riip Beer Co. and Tsunami Sushi.